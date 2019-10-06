Vincent H. Liebel, Sr., 70, of Lancaster, after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Liebel, daughters; Denise Hughes and Michelle Barbieri; son; Vincent Liebel, Jr.; brothers; Lambert and Stephen Liebel and sister; Marie Krout; grandsons; Kyle Liebel and Christopher Vafeades; granddaughter; Cayla Liebel and great-granddaughter Hailey Liebel.
Vince worked in the grocery business for forty-eight years and was also a tax preparer for thirty-six years. He loved NASCAR.
Memorial Services to be held at Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Infusion Department.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 320 Blue Rock Road
Millersville, PA 17551
717-872-2266