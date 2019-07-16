Vincent E. Spahr

Vincent E. "Vinny" Spahr, 51, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer V. Jr. and Betty Jane Becker Spahr. Vinny worked on small engines for Wes Stauffer Equipment, Ephrata. He was also self-employed in the lawn care industry and snow plowing. Vinny attended Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. He enjoyed being a mechanic and specialized in welding and collected Winross Trucks.
Surviving are two cousins; Marianne Matthews and Stephen Boyce.
Funeral services for Vinny will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Interment at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Vinny's memory to Asana Hospice, 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com