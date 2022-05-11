Vincent C. Metzger, Sr., 73, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Wanda Oberholtzer Metzger with whom he was married 53 years. He was the son of the late William, Sr. and Jean DeCarlo Metzger.
In addition to his wife are two sons, Vincent C. Metzger, Jr. partner of Shelly Pohle; Christian J. husband of Katie (King) Metzger; Two grandchildren, Trevor and Hope Metzger; brothers, William husband of Linda, David Metzger and sister Karen, wife of Sam Lockard.
Vince was a life-long Columbian and belonged to St. Peter's Church. After graduating from Columbia High School, he went on to study Pre-Med at Elizabethtown College and Computer Science at Penn State University. His education took a hiatus in the middle when he was drafted. Vince proudly served as a Marine for 12 years and was Honorably Discharged.
He went on to have a stellar 30-year career with Caterpillar and held several positions throughout management. Vince started and operated Metzger's Janitorial business for 28 years. He also spent time at Chapman Ford in Columbia. He loved his community and being part of Susquehanna Beneficial (Marietta), American Legion and Columbia Jaycees. As an avid Crimson Tide fan, he belonged to the legendary "4-Horseman" of Columbia basketball (Vince Metzger, Bill Metzger, Wayne Kauffman, Greg Smith).
In life, Vince loved his family fiercely. He was incredibly proud of his two boys and instantly fell in love with his grandson Trevor who was born 5 months ago. He was an avid lover of cats (and all animals) and had adopted several over the years. Most of all, he loved his wife who were high school sweethearts. Vince fought with everything he had to get this far in life, and he did it for his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 promptly at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Vince's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County at www.petpantrylc.org or to the Columbia Animal Shelter at www.columbiaanimalshelter.com.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.