On Sept. 16, 2022, Vincent Anzalone, Jr. passed from this life and went to his eternal life with Christ. He was born to Maria Stella (Sanguedolce) and Vincent Anzalone, Sr., on Dec. 24, 1946, in Staten Island, NY. On Sept. 13th he celebrated his 53rd wedding anniversary with Marie T. (Fulginiti) Anzalone.
In NY, Vincent attended St. Rita's Parochial School and Port Richmond High School in Staten Island. During the Vietnam War he was drafted and proudly served his country from 1967-1968.
Vincent will be sorely missed by his loving wife Marie; their only son, Anthony, husband of Lori of York; grandsons: Nicholas, Michael and Dominic, and his beloved dog Rico. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Carmella Anzalone; a niece, Donna Comis; a nephew, Vincent Anzalone; brothers-in-law, Nick Fulginiti, husband of Bonnie, and Frank Fulginiti; as well as great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brothers, Rosario "Ceri" and Nicholas "Nick" Anzalone.
Guests are welcome to a visitation at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 at 11 AM with Fr. Ryan Fischer as Celebrant. Vincent will be laid to rest in a private service with full military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. Memorial contributions in Vincent's name may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, www.vvmf.org
