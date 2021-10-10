Vincent A. (Vince) Labella, 92, of Broomall, PA and most recently Lititz, PA passed away on August 29, 2021 in Lititz, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, October 21st at 11AM, with the Rev. Michael Culkin as Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Wednesday, October 20th from 6PM to 8PM.
Vincent A. Labella was born in Port Chester, NY, to first generation immigrants, Vito and Josephine Labella on November 7, 1928. He went to high school at Rye High School and graduated in 1946. Like many young men of his generation, Vince enlisted in the service and joined the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. Following his Naval service, he took advantage of the GI Bill and earned an Electrical Engineering degree from Union College in 1952. Vince then joined General Electric Corporation (GE) in what was to become a lifelong career. He spent 40 years with GE in engineering applications and sales positions of increasing responsibility working with clients throughout the U.S. and internationally. Vince and his colleagues led efforts to bring advanced automation technologies to American factories and their work resulted in a U.S. Patent awarded in 1971. One of the highlights of his distinguished career was his participation in the establishment and early deployment of GE’s joint venture (GE Fanuc Automation Corporation) with Japan-based automation and robotics company, FANUC Corporation that was formalized in 1986. Vince retired from GE at the age of 60 in 1989. After retiring, he remained active as a volunteer for GE related activities such as a youth robotics club, repairing tape recorders for the visually impaired as well as helping seniors with their income tax preparation.
He was devoted to his wife Eleanor (Savchick) and enjoyed spending as much time as possible traveling to visit his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the many places they lived including PA, NY, TX, CA and even overseas in South Africa, Korea, and Singapore. A few of Vince and Ellie’s memorable trips took them to Avigliano, Italy where they enjoyed spending time with many of Vince’s beloved relatives. However, the most treasured trip was in 2002, when Vince and Ellie took their children and grandchildren on a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Among his many interests, Vince loved family gatherings, sailing, woodworking, traveling, gardening, investing, tennis and later in life played pool as often as possible. He was an avid lover of nature and enjoyed bird watching, nature preserves and had a keen interest in stargazing with his telescope.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eleanor (Savchick) Labella, children; James Labella, West Chester, PA, Kathy Blank, McKinney, TX, Karen Labella (Pete Bartlett), Alamo, CA and Peter Labella (Patty), Elizabethtown, PA, nephews; Michael Hannigan, Dayton, OH, Stephen Hannigan, New Windsor, NY, grandchildren; Jamie Labella, Patrick Griffin, Taylor, Morgan and Jennifer Blank, David Bartlett, Amanda, Jessica and Amy Labella, as well as 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Josephine Labella and sisters, Ida Hannigan and Mildred Labella and granddaughter, Robin Lee Labella.
Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Luther Acres Personal Care and Healthcare Center as well as Masonic Village Hospice for their compassionate care.
