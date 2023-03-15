Vincent A. Lombardo, 91, of Lancaster passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Marianna (Spadea) Lombardo.
He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
Vince was a self-employed demolition contractor here in Lancaster. He was known for demolishing many important buildings.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sisters, Catherine "Kitty" Lombardo Sheehan wife of Kevin of Flushing, NY and Josephine "Josie" Ball wife of Frank of San Diego, CA, and a host of loving extended family. He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Whitcomb.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 9-10AM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com