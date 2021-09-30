Vince P. Englerth, 67, of Goodville, passed away at home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was married 28 years to Jennifer Lynn Ader Englerth. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Lawrence Urbine and Edna Bunn.
Vince retired from Ephrata Diamond Springs Water Co. He enjoyed Eagles football, boxing, scraping metal, making friends and talking to people. For the last number of years he enjoyed providing transportation for the plain community. He was known for his love of an iced cold Coca-Cola.
Surviving besides his wife are three daughters, eight grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by a daughter, four brothers and one sister.
A Time of Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at the Pool Forge Mansion, 1940 Main St., Narvon, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.