Vilma L. Shenberger, 87, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Helen Lehn Frey. Vilma was the loving wife of the late Desmond C. "Des" Shenberger who died in January of 2013.
For many years Vilma worked as a secretary for Jacob H. Ruhl Insurance in Manheim. She was a 1951 graduate of Manheim High School. Vilma attended the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, and was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Vilma enjoyed walking everyday throughout the town; she also loved to travel to the beach especially Stone Harbor in the summer. She had deep passion for her family and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Barry C. husband of Brenda Bolin Shenberger of Manheim, a daughter, Donna S. wife of David Matzilevich of Lancaster, six grandchildren: Michael, Heather, Zach, Jordan, Tyler, Colby, and four great-grandchildren: Riley, Tristan, Makenna, Morgan. Preceding her in death is a brother, Marlin Frey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Additional services for Vilma will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
