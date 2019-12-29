Victoria Y. Whitcraft, 69, formerly of East Earl, PA found healing and peace by passing on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Daingerfield, TX with her Texas family.
Born August 18, 1950 in Texas, Vicky moved to Lancaster County in July 2004 to join Keith R. Whitcraft to whom she married on April 19, 2005. Most recently, Vicky worked as a cashier and hostess at Shady Maple Smorgasbord from where she retired in 2017 to spend more time doing the things she loved. Vicky enjoyed gardening in her countless flower beds. All who visited were treated to a tour of beauty to see the gorgeous flowers she took so much pride in. Vicky enjoyed trips to the beach, dancing, fishing and when she had a free moment you could count on her to find a way to get out to shop. She would spend hours and hours shopping in thrift shops and attending auctions. She had a talent for finding treasures that she would then, sometimes, sell on eBay.
In addition to her beloved husband, Vicky is survived by her sons Scott Young (companion of Missi Viola), James Young (husband of Susan), Brian Young (husband of Mysti) and Jeffrey Lummus. She is also survived by her step children Christina Houdeshell (wife of Gregory) and Chad Whitcraft (husband of Jessica). In addition to her children, several grandchildren survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org.
A time of gathering will be arranged at a later date in Lancaster, PA for friends and family to celebrate Vicky's life.
