Victoria "Vickie" Leiphart, 77, formerly of Wrightsville, died on June 9, 2023 at Kadima Rehab and Nursing Lititz. Vickie was the wife of the late Harry W. Leiphart. Born in Columbia on November 30, 1945 she was the daughter of the late George E. and Hazel (Seibert) Reisinger.
She worked for both the Lancaster and Columbia Newspapers, as well as Progressive Information Technologies all as a page compositor. Vickie enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing bingo, feeding the squirrels and other wildlife and spending time with her family, especially her grandson.
She is survived by a daughter Lori Anderson and her husband Richard and grandson Nate all of Perryville, MD; a brother George E. Reisinger, II, and a sister Karen Reisinger of Columbia. She was preceded in death by a daughter Michele Leiphart.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, PO Box 201, Millersville, PA 17551.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com