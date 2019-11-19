Victoria Theresa Bond, 72, of Strasburg passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of the late Ronald Bond with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.
Born in York, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Nora Alice (Linebaugh) Bergeron. She was a 1964 graduate of West York High School. She was a long-time employee of PNC. She was actively involved in the Strasburg Library and Lancaster Board of Elections.
She is survived by Nine Children; Daphne Powell of York, PA, Donald Watson and wife Lydia of Chester, VA, Doreen Broaddus and husband Greg of Coatesville, PA, Ronald Bond Jr. and wife Adel of Kansas City, KS, Andrew Watson and wife Raquel of Chester, VA, Tamara Rinehold and husband Dave of York, PA, Nathaniel Watson and wife Tara of Phoenixville, PA, Ryan Watson and wife Kristy of Salisbury MD, and Dottie Wetmore of Rock Hall, MD. Additionally, she is survived by 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, three siblings; Carol Austin and husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Elaine Shank and husband Jim of York, PA, and Mike Bergeron and wife Sue of York, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA, 19365. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period from 9 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in remembrance of Victoria to the Strasburg Library. Please click on the link www.strasburglibrary.org/donate/
Funeral Arrange-ments have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted on the funeral home's website.