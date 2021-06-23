Victoria Spadea-Ripley, 52, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John Spadea husband of Dottie of San Diego, CA and Maxine Fisher wife of Ritchie Fisher of Lititz.
Victoria had volunteered with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, where she advocated and supported children who suffer from neglect until they are placed with caring families. In years past, she had worked at Ephrata Community Hospital.
She enjoyed reading, and loved her French Bulldog, Bleu.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Joseph married to Becky Spadea of Tyler, TX; her stepbrother Sean Fisher of Lititz; her half-sisters Kris Askevig and Gail Kerner; her niece Kaci married to Brent Williams, her nephew Thomas Spadea, her great niece Amelia Williams and her aunt and uncle, Carl and Judy Mylin.
Friends may visit with Victoria's family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2-3PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, with a Time of Sharing to follow at 3PM, where friends are encouraged to share some reflections on Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com