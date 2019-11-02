Victoria Rose Zimmerman, infant daughter of Charles and Michelle (Knicely) Zimmerman, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.
In addition to her parents, Victoria is survived by a sister, Lexi Dawn Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Lester N. and Sharon A. (Shirk) Zimmerman of Narvon; maternal grandparents, John M. and Laura F. (Wenger) Knicely of Bridgewater, VA; paternal great-grandparents, Irvin M. and Martha (Nolt) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Vera W. Shirk of Narvonl and maternal great-grandparents, Eunice Knicely of Dayton, VA, Willis and Ruth Wenger of Dayton, VA.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Brett Janson Zimmerman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.