Victoria L. "Vicky" Wann, 54, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at home. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Paul Brown, Reading and the late Ruth E. Good Brown. Vicky worked in quality assurance for Church & Dwight, York. She was a member of Wheatland Presbyterian Church. Vicky loved animals, especially her canine, Laddie.
Surviving in addition to her father, one sister: Theresa A. (Michael A.) Dzurkovich, Mohrsville. One niece: Ellyn A. White, Allentown. She was preceded in death by one sister: Melissa Brown.
The Funeral Service will be held at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Luke LeDuc, officiating. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Wheatland Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
