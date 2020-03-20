Victoria J. Freeman, 73, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Henry and Victoria Mieczkowski and was the wife of Jack Freeman with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
Victoria had worked as a secretary for Warminster Fiberglass. She enjoyed crafts and collected Boyd's Teddy Bears.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, John Mistretta; 2 step sons, Steven, husband of Roseann Freeman of Ambler, PA, David J., husband of Allison Freeman of Coopersburg, PA; and 9 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Mistretta.
At the convenience of the family, a private graveside service will be held at the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
