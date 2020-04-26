Victoria Eichelberger, 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away April 18, 2020 due to her brief illness with COVID-19.
Born in Mobile, Alabama she was the daughter of the late Wilson Clement Grubb and Mary (Echterling) Grubb. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Eichelberger, Jr. with whom she shared 40 years of marriage before his passing in 2006.
She is survived by daughter Wendy L. Serfass wife of Shawn, and son Robert L. Eichelberger III companion of Robin Mullins. Also, two granddaughters, Miranda Eichelberger and Nicole Serfass. And her sister, Christine Miner, wife of the late Donald Miner of Lancaster.
She attended Lancaster Catholic High School. Vicki was a school bus driver for Pequea Valley school district in the 70's and 80's and the students she drove, remember her as fun. She also contributed to the Intelligencer Journal covering school board meetings and contributing other stories and pieces. She always had a passion for antiquing and later turned that hobby into a part time job.
Vicki enjoyed spending time with her husband, riding horses, kayaking, antiquing, and going to the bay. She had many wonderful memories at the bay especially with her family and granddaughters, whom she took on a special trip every year just the three of them. She was known for her practical jokes which she played on everyone and often. She was fun like that. She had a spirit for enjoying life in each moment, always had a smile, and was a genuinely happy person. We will miss her dearly.
Due to the circumstances and mom's wishes, there will be no service.We want to thank all our families and friends for their support.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made to The Alzheimers Association in her honor. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »