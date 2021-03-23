Victoria E. "Tori" Shuman, 63, of Conestoga passed away Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at home. Born in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L., Jr. and Doris Udicious Lowe. She was the wife of W. Kevin Shuman, who she married on July 7, 2007.
Known by her family as Vicki, she graduated from Upper Darby High School. She had worked as a rental assistant for Millers Crossings and then for the Lancaster County Fireman's Association until becoming disabled. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She loved animals, especially dogs.
Tori is survived by her husband, W. Kevin Shuman; her dog, Wiggles and cat, Pickles; step son, Matthew Shuman of Philadelphia and step daughter, Ginger, wife of Ken Turner of Whitehall, West Virginia and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur L. Lowe III of Smyrna, TN and her sister, Elisa D. Lyons of West Chester.
Service will be private. Memorial remembrances may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
