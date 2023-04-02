Victoria E. Bisking

Victoria Earla Bisking, 85, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord on March 28, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Bisking who preceded her in death in 2016. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth (Musser) Reese.
Victoria worked many years as a hairdresser with a shop in her home. She also frequented retirement homes along with her daughter, Sherri offering their services to the elderly. Her passion however was attending yard sales, flea markets and playing Bingo. The most important thing to her was family which she loved more than life itself.
Victoria is survived by two sons, Richard "Rick" Bisking (husband of Mary) and Michael "Mike" Bisking (husband of Linda) and two daughters, Sherri Logan (wife of John) and Lisa Ferrick (wife of John); eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
