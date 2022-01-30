Victor Reiffer, 78, recently of Lancaster, formerly of Gap and Downingtown, passed away on January 15, 2022. The middle son of Edward and Victoria Reiffer, he was raised in Springfield, PA, graduated from Springfield High School, attended Temple University’s technical school, and worked for Verizon as a telephone installer/repairman until retiring after 38 years of employment.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Victor enjoyed traveling, history, spending time with family and friends, a good joke and laughter. In addition to his wife of 44 years Mary Celeste, he is survived by his five children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and nieces, as well as his Aunt Peg, and brother Edward.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his Uncle Pete, and his brother Walter. There will be no funeral or memorial service per his request. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital if so desired.
