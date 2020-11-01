The Pongonis family received the sad news on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 when they learned that Victor L. Pongonis, a beloved father, grandfather, great and great-great-grandfather, had passed away at the age of eighty-six years old due to a previous health condition.
Victor was born the youngest of eight siblings on July 27, 1934, in Hunlocks Creek, Luzern County, to John and Teresa Pongonis.
During his life, Victor worked at Lukens Steel for forty-one years. He also worked part-time at Melanese Aluminum for fifteen years and part-time at a machine shop.
In his free time, Victor enjoyed coaching his sons at little-league baseball, watching the Phillies, and spending what little free he had in the woods, as he was an avid hunter for the majority of his life. He also had a knack for gambling, and he enjoyed visiting the casino and horse tracks every once in a while.
He was married to the late Anna M. Pongonis for over fifty-eight years until she passed away in 2013. Victor is survived by his four sons, Victor, who is married to Mamie Keeler, Mark, husband of Jennifer Duzan, Daniel, who is married to Vera Barber, and Andrew, husband of Julie Roberts. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
A private funeral service for the family is scheduled, where he will finally be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.
If desired, please make donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.