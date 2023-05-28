Victor J. Hetrick, Jr.

Victor "Vic" Hetrick, 83, of Hershey, passed away on May 18, 2023 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1940 in Harrisburg, the son of the late Victor and Edith (Ebersole) Hetrick.
Vic graduated from Hummelstown High School in 1958. He was a graduate of Dickinson College where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1967.
Vic retired as the Human Resources manager from New Standard Corporation in 1999. He had previously worked for Hershey Foods Corporation.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Hummelstown and Prince Edwin-Spring Creek Lodge #486 of Middletown. Vic was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan and traveled to all 30 MLB ballparks.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Marian W. (Moorhouse) Hetrick; daughter, Jill (John) Broschard of Lewes, DE; son, Craig Hetrick of Bel Air, MD; grandson, Jordan (Michaela) Broschard of Hershey, PA ; granddaughter, Gabrielle (Matt) Lumkes of Littleton, CO; and great-granddaughter Ada Broschard of Hershey, PA.
A Memorial service will be held in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory in Hershey on Thursday, June 1st at 11 AM with a visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private in the Hummelstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Vascular Institute at the Hershey Medical Center on-line or sent to P.O Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 in memory of Vic Hetrick.
Share condolences with the family at: www.hooverfuneralhome.com.