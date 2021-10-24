Victor F. Dohner, 92 of Elizabethtown, peacefully went to Heaven on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his home in West Donegal Township. Born May 27, 1929, in the same house he lived in all his life, he was the son of the late McLester Dohner and Anna M. (Rensel) Dohner Braungard. He was married to Mary Ellen Stauffer on September 24, 1955, who passed away on March 26, 2021.
Victor was a farmer and was an active member of Florin Church of the Brethren, Mount Joy, throughout his life. He had the gift of gardening and enjoyed sharing his produce.
He lives on through his six children: Raymond W. Dohner, married to Cheryl, of Elizabethtown, Marlin E. Dohner, of Elizabethtown, Donald W. Dohner, married to Carolyn, of Elizabethtown, Peggy L. Rasmussen, married to Lars, of Cochranville, John E. Dohner, married to Shelly, of Elizabethtown and Nelson S. Dohner, married to Wendy, of Sandy Hook, CT. He also lives on through his 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as sisters, Helen Huber and Mary Bowser. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in law, Charlene; brothers: Paul Rensel, Eli Dohner, David Dohner, Leonard Dohner, and Benjamin Dohner, and sisters: Marie Brandt and Pearl Dohner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with Pastor Tom Weber officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor’s memory to Florin Church of the Brethren, www.florincob.org and mailed to the address listed above.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com