Victor D. "Vic" Webb

Victor Douglas "Vic" Webb, 61, of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, November, 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Heber E. and Judith A. (Welk) Webb. He was the loving husband of Sheri A. (Rutter) Webb with whom he spent the last 24 years.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Vic was a machinist/supervisor at Bond Caster & Wheel Corporation, Manheim for 18 years.
After leaving Bond he began driving some locals from the Amish community. He enjoyed spending time and relaxing with his two special furry girls, Sofie and Chloe. He loved those dogs dearly. In his younger years he was an avid Harley rider. He was a guy that would do whatever he could to help the people he cared about.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a daughter, Jessica wife of David Brotzman, Quarryville; two step-daughters, Kristin Weiss, Lancaster, Kimberly Weiss, DE; six grandchildren, Brooke, Jaxson, Avery, LC, Autumn, Dalton; a sister, Gina wife of David Reath, Lancaster.
Funerals services will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main Street, Leola, PA on Friday November 18th at 11:00 AM with viewing there Thursday, November 17th from 6-7:30 PM and from 10 -11 AM on Friday. Furman's Leola
