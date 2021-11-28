Vicky Lynne Jenkins (Gemmill), 66, of Lititz, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in York, PA to Faye (Kohr) Gemmill and the late Donald Gemmill and grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina before moving to Lancaster, PA. She was married to the late Tom Jenkins for 41 years prior to his passing in November of 2013.
Vicky always possessed a strong work ethic, obtaining her Associate’s Degree as a paralegal while holding various jobs and raising her family. These included crossing guard at her daughters’ school, several positions at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill in Lititz, and delivery driver for Bickel’s potato chips. This led to purchasing her own Tastykake Distribution Route, which she happily ran throughout Columbia making friends along the way, prior to retiring after almost 20 years.
Vicky enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Her love for the beach began with summers spent at Brigantine, NJ, and more recently trips to Ocean City, MD, with her grandchildren. She also spent summers waterskiing with her family on her parents’ boat. Vicky enjoyed animals, especially caring for her own horse, Playboy, as a teenager.
In addition to her late and beloved husband Tom, Vicky’s family includes two daughters, Heather, wife of Jeremy Kroeck of Lititz, and Jessica Molinero of Landisville; six grandchildren, Jordan and Derek Kroeck, Naya, Kai, Soren, and Trey Molinero; her brother Craig Gemmill, and her mother, Faye (Kohr) Gemmill; in addition to many more loved ones on her maternal side. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Gemmill and aunt, June (Kohr) Powers.
Friends, family, and anyone who wishes to celebrate Vicky’s life is invited to stop by the American Legion Post #34, 1388 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, December 10, 2021, between 6 and 8 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion. SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »