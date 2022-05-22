Vicky L. Zug, age 69, of Willow Street, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was the loving wife of Robert G. Zug, with whom she recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was born in Christiana, PA, daughter of the late George J. & Catherine E. Miller Ray. She graduated from the Lampeter Strasburg High School class of 1972. Vicky was a former member of Zion United Church of Christ of Strasburg. A volunteer with the Ladies Auxiliary with the Refton Fire Company. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, and the Sunday tradition of the family getting together. After raising her children Vicky worked in retail until retiring in 2020.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Jonathon R. husband of Shelli Zug of Stevens, Michelle L. wife of Matthew D. Stoner of Lancaster, Matthew G. Zug of Willow Street, 3 grandchildren, David Stoner, Logan and Amber Zug, great granddaughter Adalynn Stoner, 3 siblings: Donna wife of Harry Eckman of Quarryville, George Ray of Providence Twp., Kenneth Ray of Strasburg Twp. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Clyde H. Fellenbaum III.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, May 26th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jose Jimenez will be officiating. Interment will be in the Zion Reformed Cemetery of New Providence. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Solanco Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com