Vicky L. Ruby, 57, of Elizabethtown, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Groff. Vicky's family was important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her precious grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach.
Surviving are two sons, Ben F. Weiler, of Elizabethtown, Jason S. husband of Joy Weiler, of East Petersburg, five grandchildren, and three sisters, Sharon wife of Don Pickel, of Lancaster, Loretta wife of Ronald Rolph, of York, and Flora Stuber, of Wrightsville.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
