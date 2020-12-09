Vicky L. Lawrence, 57, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Richard L. and Laura M. (Hartman) Stuck and was the wife of John M. Lawrence with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.
Vicky was well loved and will be missed by many. Vicky had a love for cats and was always there to give anyone a helping hand.
In addition to her husband, Vicky is survived by six children, Christopher Stuck, Christine Lawrence, Cory Stuck, Ambyr Spangler, Michael Lawrence, Elizabeth Lawrence; four grandchildren and four siblings, Randy S. Stuck, Richard L. Stuck, Jody M., wife of Earl Keister, Dorothy A., wife of Roger Daughtery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lee T. Stuck.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vicky's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.