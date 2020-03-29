Vicky Bletz, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of James M. Bletz, companion of Phyllis Tipton, and the late Barbara Parks.
She worked in the kitchen at F&M College for 15 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Shayla Morgan of Lancaster, and a half-sister, Melinda Miller.
Vicky's service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
