Vickie Sue Bryant, 72, of Marietta passed away on January 24th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Quay L, Sr. and Betty Yohe Dellinger and was a lifetime resident of this area. Vickie was a graduate of Columbia High School and had worked as a nursing assistant for many years. She was a hard worker and enjoyed shopping, especially with her grandchildren. Vickie was the rock of her family and her generosity and loving support will be missed by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family.
Vickie leaves behind her husband of almost 56 years, Henry Lee Bryant, Sr. of Marietta; four children, Suzanne, wife of Shawn Eck of York, Candy Lee of Marietta, Tassi, wife of James Murphy, Jr. of Marietta, Vikki Bryant, companion of Shane Wright of Hanover; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Lee Bryant, Jr; her brother, Quay L. Dellinger, Jr; two sisters, Barbie Dellinger and Terry Zink.
At this time there will be no formal services for Vickie and any future services will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or www.autismspeaks.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville