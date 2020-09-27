Vickie Kay Hess, born February 3, 1956, loyal sister and loving daughter, died after a courageous battle with cancer on September 20, 2020, peacefully at her home in Holtwood, PA.
Vickie is survived by her parents, Robah G. and Kay Hess, New Providence, her sisters, Patrice Eberly-Miller (Randy), New Providence, Melissa Hokkanen (Glenn), Fogelsville, Elizabeth Barrett (Gary), Christiana, her brother, Robah W., Lancaster, fur babies, Sabe and Little Dude, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Solanco, class of 1974. She attended St Paul's Church in Quarryville.
Before owning her own lawn care and firewood service, Vickie was employed at Charles Chips, Willow Street Diner, Dirty Ol' Tavern, and Kmart.
A Memorial service will be at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster or the Pet Pantry of Lancaster.