Vickie Glosser passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. In the final months her illness was all consuming, but she never allowed her fight to be her identity. Vickie loved her family. She created community and nurtured those around her.
The oldest of 5 siblings, Vickie was born in the Bronx, NY to Irene Korba and Elijah Wright on 1/24/1959. She played an instrumental role during her younger years in the household, caring for her younger siblings.
She met her husband Andy, the love of her life in the building where they both worked, in Lancaster, PA. Together they raised 3 boys, Aaron, Brett and Joshua. Summer camps, vacation, education, family dinners; Vickie poured her energy into family. Vickie and Andy created an oasis in Lancaster and hosted countless poolside barbecues for the extended family and friends. Corn and barbecue chicken abounded. The boys and their cousins spent countless summer days by the pool with Vickie and her sister Joyce acting as camp counselors for their shenanigans.
Thanks to Vickie, there was always plenty of food in the Glosser house. She enjoyed hosting family and friends. Whether at home or away, Vickie always made sure that there was a place for people to gather, connect and nosh. She had a knack for making people feel welcome and found joy from seeing others smile.
Andy helped Vickie to rediscover her Jewish roots. Judaism served as a framework in her life for how to live and raise her family. Weekly shabbos dinners, Hebrew school and 3 bar mitzvahs, Vickie made sure that her family connected to their Jewish roots and identity. One of Vickie's accomplishments was planning a trip to Israel for Josh's Bar Mitzvah. Three generations toured around the country, learned about the shared heritage and celebrated Josh's Bar Mitzvah.
Vickie was a creative person. Art projects sewing, crocheting, and quilting, paint and sip with friends, Vickie always had some sort of creative pursuit on her mind. During her time in Lancaster when the boys were older, Vickie created Lettuce Toss Salad, a stand at Lancaster's Central Market. Quite the lunch time attraction; downtown workers lined up for the lunch combo!
Active in many organizations, Vickie was a leader in the community. She served on the board of Make a Wish, was president of the PTO at Nitrauer elementary and was an active member of Degel Israel synagogue during her time in Lancaster. Vickie furthered her community building in retirement in Matlacha, FL. Organizing trips to the local thrift stores, playing (winning at) mahjong and hosting parties, Vickie created many lifelong friends.
Vickie is predeceased by her sister Sharon Wright Martin. She is survived by her husband Andrew; her son Aaron, daughter-in-law Anna and grandson Ezra; son Brett; and son Joshua. Her mother, Irene and siblings, Carolyn, Joyce and David survive her as well.
