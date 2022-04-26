Vicki Lynn Kitch, 67, of Strasburg passed away on April 22, 2022. She was the loving wife of Wayne Kitch for 47 years. She struggled with stroke and Wallerian Degeneration for 7 years and finally cancer. Vicki was a 1972 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and worked at various motels and department stores before establishing Kitch Tree Farm and Nursery at Deep Valley, PA with her husband.
She enjoyed stamp collecting, collecting antique Christmas items, classic rock music, hiking at Lancaster County Park and Rehoboth Beach, DE in September.
She is survived by a brother Alvin Brackbill, also from Strasburg, sister-in-law Wanda Misdeo and three nieces, two nephews and other relatives.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. Please dress casually. Burial at her final resting place will be held privately at the Kinzer Mennonite Cemetery.
