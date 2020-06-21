Vicki Lynn Hutton, 65, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos Hoar and Betty Arlene Steinman.
Vicki was the first female tow truck driver when she started her career in towing. Vicki was a proud business owner of Cabbage Hill Garage and Towing for 40 years. In her free time, Vicki loved boating and fishing with her family at Raystown Lake. She enjoyed gardening, sun tanning, and hosting family cookouts. Vicki will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Benjamin R. Hutton, her son, Robert Resch of Washington D.C.; her daughter, Amy Hutton, wife of Jon Smith of Elizabethtown, PA; her four step children, Shirley and David Emerick of Lancaster, Angela Williams, wife of Larry of Lancaster, and Shannon Griffin, wife of Andrew of North Carolina; along with nine grandchildren, Alexis, Jayden, Sierra, Orlando, Carter, Renae, Sasha, Courtney, and Cheyanne; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Brenda J. Steger, wife of Jeffrey of Virginia.
The family would like to give special thanks to Vicki's caregivers, Tammy Slocum, Frances Soto, Tonya Kendig, Renae Emerick, and Cynthia Salmieri.
Family will receive friends starting at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Graveside Service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. The family will announce a public luncheon in Vicki's memory at a later date.
