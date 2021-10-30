Vicki Lynn Hainley, 67, of New Holland passed away on October 27, 2021 in Ephrata Hospital. Born in Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Levi H. and Miriam E. (Taylor) Parmer.
She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School. She was employed by the Turkey Hill in Bareville, the Dollar General in New Holland, Advanced America and Weis in Ephrata.
She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts, doing household painting, watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her beloved dog, Princess.
Vicki is survived by her daughter; Christie S. McBrayer, granddaughter; Mercedes L. Hertzog, grandsons; Dylan M. McBrayer and Riley Keith McBrayer, a great-granddaughter; Phoebe Pauline Groff, her significant other; Thomas Blaine and Thomas’s children. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son; Chad Lee Hainley.
Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Beck Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
