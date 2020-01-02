Vicki L. Schweitzer, 56, of Cumru Twp., passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Vicki was the daughter of Linwood Schweitzer, with whom she resided, and Christine (Knerr) Buffington of Robesonia.
She is also survived by her brother, Eric Schweitzer of Wernersville.
Services are respectfully private. Final resting place, Cedar Grove cemetery, Adamstown. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com
