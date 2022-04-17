Vicki L. (Roberts) Deitrick, 75, of Marietta, PA, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Harold (Butch), a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Vicki was proud to have been a life-long resident of Marietta, PA, where she raised two sons, David and Daniel, with her husband, Butch.
Vicki was employed by M&M Mars in Elizabethtown, PA, from which she retired after many years of service. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach with family and friends. She also spent many hours solving Scrabble puzzles and perfecting her solitaire card-game.
Vicki was a cooking enthusiast, and many of her family's fondest memories were made around the table, enjoying her home-cooked meals. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal church for many years.
Vicki is survived by her eldest son, David W. (Dana) Deitrick of Landisville, PA, her brother Van Roberts of Texas, granddaughters, Alyssa (Kyle) Witmer of Virginia Beach, VA, Brittany Rodriguez of Manheim, PA and Carly (Ryan) McKinney of Lititz, PA, and great-grandchildren Anna and Ellie Witmer of Virginia Beach, VA, Ryder and Sierra McKinney of Lititz, PA, and Mckenna Rodriguez of Manheim, PA.
Vicki was preceded in death by her youngest, beloved son, Daniel E. Deitrick, who was sadly taken from the family at age 19, on October 12, 1986. Her husband, Harold (Butch), passed away on New Years Eve of 2018. Also preceding Vicki in death are her brothers, Bernerd and Thomas Roberts.
A private celebration of life for Vicki will be held at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicki's memory can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church; 239 East Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547.
