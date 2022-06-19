Vicki L. Kitch, 70, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Sara (Newcomer) and the late John Yohn married to Dorothy Yohn. She was the beloved wife of Daniel E. Kitch, Sr.
Prior to retirement, she worked as BJ's Wholesale Club. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Vicki was a passionate animal lover. She loved to garden, visit the casino and complete puzzles. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family at picnics and cookouts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Daniel E. Kitch, Jr. husband of Christina Hiser of Columbia, Lisa M. Weaver wife of Benjamin R. Weaver, Sr. of Lancaster and Jennifer Kitch of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Ashlyn Taylor (Justin), Daniel E. Kitch III, Amber Kitch, Brittany Kitch, and Benjamin Weaver, Jr., 5 great-grandchildren: Jase Taylor, Haidyn Taylor, Lilo Foster; Isabella Firestone and Emma Chance; her siblings: Sally Helm of Mount Joy and Connie Hearn of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her infant twins: Vicki Lee and Laura Lee; a grandson Mark Hazel III, great-granddaughter Rowan Taylor and a sister Linda Yohn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private at the convenient of the family.
