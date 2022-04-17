Vicki Jo McCauley, 73, of Columbia, passed away on April 15, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Roy, Sr. and Bernice Childs Kline and was a lifelong resident of this area. Vicki was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1966. She enjoyed bird watching, her television shows, and was known to tell a good story. Vicki adored her family and treasured spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Vicki leaves behind her sons, Paul, Jr. husband of Christine McCauley of Columbia, Jamie, husband of Missy McCauley of Hempfield; five grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica, Erik, Gabriella, and Ethan; five siblings, Donald Kline of Wrightsville, Roy, husband of Darlene Kline of Columbia, Gary, husband of Cathy Kline of Columbia, Donna Houser of Wrightsville, Dianne, wife of Earl Yelverton of Parkersburg, WV; her sister-in-law, Sis Hess of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. McCauley, Sr. in 2007 and her sister, Jean Menchey.
A graveside celebration of Vicki's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. Rev. Mary Anne Kingsborough will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville