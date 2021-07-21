Vicente Rivera, 92, of Lancaster passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at his home. Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Anastacio Rivera and Maria Cedeno. He was the loving husband of Rosario Medina Rivera with whom he celebrated over 55 years of marriage. He loved and enjoyed being with family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 7 children: Anastacio Rivera husband of Betzaida, Carlos Rivera husband of Connie, Noel Rivera husband of Cecilia, Maria Rivera wife of Miguel, Noemi Rosario wife of Edwin, Elsie Yera wife of Olfredo, and Naomi Rivera. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren and his sister, Epifania Rodriguez.
He was a member of the First Apostolic Church (Templo La Hermosa).
Vicente was a material handler at JL Clark for over 25 years. He was a barber, mechanic, song writer and a carpenter for most of his life (a house flipper before his time). He worked on homes, built porches, paved sidewalks, driveways and fixed roofs. He succeeded in doing any job that he attempted to do.
He loved playing guitar since he was a young man, playing games, and had a competitive spirit. He was known for being a jokester and was the life of the party anywhere he went.
Family and friends will be received from 7-9PM on Friday, July 23, 2021 and again from 1-2PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com