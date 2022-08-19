Veturia Osvath

Veturia Osvath, 66, of Leola, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Romania, she was the daughter of the late Ioan and Floare Morar Osvath. She was retired from Quality Custom Cabinetry, Inc., and a member of First Deaf Mennonite Church.

She is survived by nieces, Angela Pop and Ioana Osvat of Romania; friend, Viorica Morgovan of Leola. She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers. FurmanFuneralHome.com

