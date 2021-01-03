Vesta M. (Snyder) Charles, 93, of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Conoy Township. Born Friday, March 25, 1927, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Alice (Shank) Snyder. She was married to Abram Hoffman Charles for over 63 years until his death in 2007.
Vesta loved music and singing gospel songs with her husband. She had the rare gift of hospitality, enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for her candy, sugar cookies and much more. She also loved crocheting which she did up until the end. Vesta was no stranger to hard work as she farmed with her husband and raised two daughters.
The family would like to have their loved one remembered for her giving heart, independent spirit, and most importantly, her love for Jesus which carried her to the end.
She is survived by a daughter, Marsha K., married to Kenneth W. Aungst, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy M. Smith; three sisters: Fannie and June Snyder, Erma Chapman; a brother, John Snyder and a half brother, Richard Frey.
A Graveside Service will take place at Noon on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (in compliance with COVID-19 regulations) in Bainbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in memory of Cindy M. Smith, www.lung.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com