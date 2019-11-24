Veronica M. Lucks, 95, of Lancaster, went Home to the Lord on November 21, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. Bowman and Emma Millard Bowman. Veronica was happily married to Joseph Lucks, Jr. for 56 years until his passing in 2006.
In addition to being a loving homemaker and mother, Veronica and her husband ran Joe Lucks Variety Store in Lancaster for 25 years.
Veronica was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster. She resided with her son and family. Her kindness and loving presence will be very missed.
Veronica is survived by her son, Joseph married to MaryAnn, and three grandchildren, Joseph III, Katie, and Patrick. Also surviving are her nieces, Linda married to Wolfgang Lange, Denise Bowman, and Joan Decker.
Veronica was preceded in death by her three brothers, Francis X. Bowman, Lawrence B. Bowman and Albert M. Bowman, a niece, Theresa Nelson, and nephew, Frank Bowman.
A viewing will be held from 6-7 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewing will continue from 10-11 AM with A Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Veronica will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
