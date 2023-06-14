Veronica L. Sheaf, 92, formerly of Akron, PA, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Veronica was born June 12, 1930 in South Williamson, KY, daughter of the late Simeon and Daisy Phillips Varney. She was the loving wife of the late Roger L. Sheaf and had been a resident of Lancaster County since 1948.
A member of Grace E.C. Church in Ephrata, Veronica was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper at the former W.W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata, PA. Most recently, she was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Maple Farm in Akron, PA before retiring in 1996.
Veronica is survived by two sons, James R. (Melanie) Sheaf and Pastor John T. Sheaf, four grandchildren: Matthew, Joshua, Emily, and Patrison; one great-grandchild, Mila; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Veronica was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Sheaf and seven brothers: Elmo, Jesse, Fay, William, George, Russell, and Cleophas Varney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walters State Foundation in memory of Veronica Sheaf for nursing scholarships. The address is Walters State Foundation, PO Box 1508, Morristown, TN 37816-1508.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 16 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at Gravenor's. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA.