Vernon Steffy Hibshman

Vernon S. Hibshman, 81, of New Holland, PA, entered his heavenly home on Friday, December 11th, 2020 after a year-long illness. He was devoted to his family and his God who gave him grace and peace that sustained him through all of life's trials.
Vernon was the husband of Jane R. (Kurtz) Hibshman. Born in Ephrata, PA, Vernon was the son of the late Landis B. and Marie (Steffy) Hibshman, Sr.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Lisa M. and husband Lyle W. Bauman of Marion, VA; Sandra L. and husband Edward D. Martin of Lititz, PA; Dale K. Hibshman of Brownstown, PA; Dennis K. Hibshman of Manheim, PA; Christine L. and husband Travis K. Diehl of East Earl, PA; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert R. Kurtz of Charleston, SC; brother, Clyde S. Hibshman of New Holland, PA; Galen S. Hibshman of New Holland, PA; Ivan S. Hibshman of Ephrata, PA; Landis "Luke" S. Hibshman, Jr. of Ephrata, PA. He was preceded in death by sisters, Martha Overly and Mildred M. Beiler; brother, Titus S. Hibshman.
In his earlier years, Vernon enjoyed hunting, and serving as a volunteer fire fighter. He worked as a Construction Foreman for PP&L before retiring after 24 years. He was a skilled welder and carpenter with a keen mechanical mind. He enjoyed working at his woodworking shop where he made items for family and friends. Vernon was a charter member of Bible Baptist Church of Leola, PA where he faithfully served as head usher, enjoyed the visitation ministry for many years, and graciously gave of his time in service to the maintenance needs of the church.
He dearly loved his family and enjoyed being together with them. Vernon always had a humorous story to tell and had the capacity to put a smile on your face. He was a generous man who earnestly gave of his time and skills to serve others. He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bible Baptist Church, 12 W. Main Street, Leola, PA (Please enter at rear of building off Hillcrest Ave.).
There will be a private viewing for immediate and extended family at 9 AM followed by a closed-casket public visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at Zeltenreich Reformed Church Cemetery, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, PA. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »