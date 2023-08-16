Vernon R. Umble, age 90, formerly of White Oak Road, Christiana, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Monday, August 14, 2023. He was the husband of Mildred Landes Umble, with whom he would have celebrated 70 years together on December 12th. He was born in Gap, son of the late Edgar C. & Susan P. Smoker Umble. He was a member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church of Atglen. Vernon was a farmer and then in retirement he provided transportation to the Amish Community. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, tending his fruit tree orchard and most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Vernon D. husband of Lois Lefever Umble of Christiana, M. Sue wife of Vince Verdegem of Denver, Kathy L. wife of Terry Myers of Christiana, Lori A. wife of Kenley Coward of Birmingham, AL and a bonus daughter Maerine "Peachie" Dinkins of Bronx, NY. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one bonus grandson. He was preceded in death by a grandson Matthew David Verdegem and 3 siblings: Earl Umble, Mildred Kennel and Harold Umble.
Funeral service will take place at the Ellingsworth Auditorium of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA, on Friday, August 18th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Mennonite Cemetery at approximately 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
The Umble family would like to thank the staff of the Quarryville Home for wonderful care provided and for becoming part of their extended family. shiveryfuneralhome.com