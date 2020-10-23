LYKENS TOWN-SHIP- Vernon P. Zook, age 13, of Lykens, Pennsylvania died as a result of an agricultural accident on the family farm, Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on January 12, 2007 in Lykens, the son of Gideon Zook and Mima (Petershiem) Zook.
He is survived by his parents and maternal grandparents, Melvin and Elizabeth Petersheim, Elizabethville, and paternal grandparents, Ephraim and Sarah Zook, Lititz; 5 brothers, Ephraim, Melvin, Samuel, Joseph and Gideon, Jr., and two sisters, Marianne and Kathryn.
Visitation was held at his home on Wed-Thursday morning. The funeral was held on Thursday at 10 AM. Burial was at Fisher Amish Cemetery, Lykens Township.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville is handling the arrangements.
