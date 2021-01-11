Vernon P. Diem, age 83, formerly of Lancaster and Juniata Counties, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Shippensburg Health Center. A current resident of Cumberland County, he was the husband of Nancy E. Knott Diem for over 63 years. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Edna D. Diem Diem. He was a former member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church, Gap, and currently First United Presbyterian Church in Newville. Vernon proudly served his country for 5 years in the U.S. Navy. He was a Cub Master for Cub Pack 65 in Intercourse. For 23 years, Vernon was employed by ALCOA in Lancaster. He was later employed by Chemgro, East Petersburg. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Vincent P. (Carrie Marcus) Diem of Shippensburg, 3 grandchildren: Spencer, Anna, Collin Diem, 3 step-grandchildren: William, Gwen, James Zirkle, 2 siblings: Romaine E. (late Vernon) Moore of New Holland, Velner C. (Ruth E. Moore) Diem of Lititz, 1 sister-in-law Lorraine (late William T. II) Knott of Port Deposit, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Veryl, Glenn and Aubrey Diem, Marion late wife of Lloyd Reese of Willow Street, Eileen late wife of Theodore Diem of New Holland, and 2 nephews: Aubrey and Barry Diem.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, January 12 at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1:30 until time of service.