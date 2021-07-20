Vernon L. Miller, age 73, of Wellsboro, PA, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was in a motorcycle accident and passed away even though he was wearing his helmet. He was born on March 1, 1948 in Lancaster, PA a son of the late Ivan Miller and Velma (Eshelman) Miller Hershey. Vern was married for 53 years to Mabel (Auker) Miller and was a truck driver for most of his life.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family especially his granddaughters. He was a member of several HOG chapters and was a past director of the Corning HOG chapter.

Vern is survived by his wife: Mabel A. Miller of Wellsboro, PA, two sons: Neil Miller of Coudersport, PA, Cory (Gina) Miller of Lawrenceville, PA, brother: Meredith (Joyce) Miller of Manheim, PA, sister: Carolyn (Roland) Longenecker of Manheim, PA, several step brothers and sisters, and three granddaughters: Kamryn Miller, Mara Miller, Brenna Miller. He was predeceased by two brothers: Marlin Miller and Lamar Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.

Plant a tree in memory of Vernon Miller
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter