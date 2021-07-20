Vernon L. Miller, age 73, of Wellsboro, PA, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was in a motorcycle accident and passed away even though he was wearing his helmet. He was born on March 1, 1948 in Lancaster, PA a son of the late Ivan Miller and Velma (Eshelman) Miller Hershey. Vern was married for 53 years to Mabel (Auker) Miller and was a truck driver for most of his life.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family especially his granddaughters. He was a member of several HOG chapters and was a past director of the Corning HOG chapter.
Vern is survived by his wife: Mabel A. Miller of Wellsboro, PA, two sons: Neil Miller of Coudersport, PA, Cory (Gina) Miller of Lawrenceville, PA, brother: Meredith (Joyce) Miller of Manheim, PA, sister: Carolyn (Roland) Longenecker of Manheim, PA, several step brothers and sisters, and three granddaughters: Kamryn Miller, Mara Miller, Brenna Miller. He was predeceased by two brothers: Marlin Miller and Lamar Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.
A living tribute »