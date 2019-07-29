Vernon K. Steely, Jr., 80, of Lititz, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Ephrata, Vernon was the son of the late Vernon and Ida P. (Kopp) Steely. He was the loving husband of R. Darlene (Weachter) Steely, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Vernon proudly served in the US Marines. He worked for Ephrata Tool for 40 years as a machinist. Vernon attended Ephrata Bible Fellowship for many years. A true outdoorsman, he loved spending time in the mountains of Lycoming County, at their cabin where he enjoyed hunting and watching wildlife. He had the privilege of watching an albino fawn grow to a six-point buck, watching a mother bear and her four cubs frolicking in the meadow, and seeing another mother bear with her two black cubs and one cinnamon cub. Vernon also cared for hummingbirds at his cabin, tending to feeders in both the front and back yard.
In addition to his wife, Vernon is survived by his daughter, Connie Gehman, companion of Mike, of Adamstown; his grandson, Justin Gehman, of Pottsville; and his brother Cliff Steely, of Akron. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric Matthew.
Services for Vernon will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com