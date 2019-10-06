Another one of the Greatest Generation is gone.
Vernon K. "Dutch" Elmer, 97 years, formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home of Narvon, following an illness.
He was born on Tuesday, August 15, 1922 in Salisbury Twp., Lancaster Co., Pa. Vernon was the son of the late G. Dewey and Mary E. (Wetzler) Elmer. He was the husband of Helen C. (Yoder) Elmer, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage.
Vernon was a bread route salesperson and later worked for Service America Vending Corp. He was a WW II veteran, serving with the U.S. Army's 102rd Division in Germany. Vernon received a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge for his service. He was a member of the Mt. Wolf VFW and a charter member of the former Honey Brook VFW.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Robert K. Elmer of Lancaster, two daughters, Linda Annan of Millersville and Shirley Martini of Denver and a sister, Mary Jane Gossert of Narvon. There are eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. Interment will follow at the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service.
